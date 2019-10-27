Every Song In BoJack Horseman Season 6 Will Hit You Right In The Feels

Warning: Spoilers for BoJack Horseman season 6 are ahead.
The first half of BoJack Horseman's sixth and final season has BoJack (Will Arnett) trying something he hasn't tried before: getting sober. Throughout these eight episodes, BoJack tries to find the source of his addiction, while also learning to takes responsibility for the terrible things he's done in his life. While this is new territory for the famous horse,
the soundtrack for BoJack Horseman season 6 is full of familiar sounds from previous seasons including BoJack's theme song and the end credit reminder of just how famous the Horsin' Around star was back in the '90s. But, this time around the Netflix series also includes a few emotional music cues that help push the season forward.
Sometimes it's songs of BoJack's past or indie rock strummers or a Lady Gaga soundalikes. All of these sounds remind fans just how good this animated series is at pulling at the heartstrings. Think of this as music to cry to as while you prepare for BoJack Horseman's final goodbye.