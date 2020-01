The 10 Best Jobs of 2020, According to Glassdoor (Surprise, Most Are In Tech)

Are you good at taking in an avalanche of information, analyzing the trends, and coming up with a plan? You might just be the perfect strategy manager. Within any company, a good strategy manager is needed to make informed decisions on what its goals should be. Depending on what kind of company you’re strategically managing, of course, your day to day and background will be different. A Corporate Strategy Senior Manager at a financial firm might use market research and a background in finance, marketing or econ to come up with a corporate strategy. You might even need an MBA. The incredible power you wield to mold the direction and success of a company may be why strategy manager has the highest satisfaction rating in the top 10.