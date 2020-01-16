Meet Liam Hemsworth’s Model Girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks

Months after announcing that he and wife Miley Cyrus split up after a 10-year on-again, off-again relationship, Liam Hemsworth seems to be dating someone new. Earlier this week, Hemsworth was seen hanging out with — and kissing — model Gabriella Brooks at Byron Bay beach in New South Wales, Australia, less than a month after Hemsworth and Brooks reportedly had lunch with his parents in the same town. Since the relationship between Hemsworth and Brooks looks serious, it’s worth wondering: Who is Gabriella Brooks?
Brooks is a 23-year-old model based in Sydney who reportedly splits time between London and Los Angeles as well, according to an interview with her on It’s Now Cool. Her Instagram, where she boasts just over 191,000 followers, reveals that she is signed to three modeling agencies: Priscillas Models, Storm Models, and Next Models. She was scouted at age 14, she told It’s Now Cool.
Modeling may pay her bills, but that her favorite part of her body is her “brain,” (an excellent answer) according to her interview with Now It's Cool. In a 2015 interview with SurfStitch, she shared that she was studying ancient history and archeology at Sydney University.
“I'm an adventurer, and I love the great outdoors. Ancient Egypt fascinates me as does zoology and animals, so I love watching docos on those sort of subject areas,” she told the outlet.
Brooks reportedly dated The 1975’s Matt Healy for four years. The pair reportedly began their relationship in 2015 and went public in 2017. In February of 2019, Brooks posted a photo of her and Healy kissing at the Brit Awards, where the band took home two awards.
Brooks and Healy split up in fall of 2019, around the time that Hemsworth’s marriage came to an end.
Oh, and she has a dog. He's really cute but seems to stay in Sydney while she travels for work. That's another thing that may have brought her together with Hemsworth, a noted animal lover.
It’s unclear how Brooks and Hemsworth met. He relocated to Australia after his relationship with Cyrus ended. Brooks shared that hanging out at the beach with friends is one of her favorite activities in an interview with SurfStitch. Given that Hemsworth is equally as passionate about the sand and surf, that may be what brought them together. Brooks shared photos of Byron Beach on her Instagram even before she was spotted there with Hemsworth.
Alas, given Hemsworth’s penchant for privacy on social media in recent months, we probably won’t get too many details of how this love story started.
