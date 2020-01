Schitt’s Creek Season 6, Episode 2 Recap: David’s Nighttime Oopsy Daisy

Alexis is too busy to “Ew, David” this situation. She’s playing publicist for Moira, who needs to promote her movie. The Crows Have Eyes is to Schitt’s Creek what Sharknado is to the real world — if there’s a terrible trailer and thousands of people cracking jokes on Twitter about it, that’s promotion enough. But in this reality, Moira is doing a social-media takeover of the movie’s account. Alexis decides she’ll post on her mom’s behalf. “Trust me, I’ve dated enough mid-level latte art influencers to know what the people want,” Alexis says. Moira isn’t convinced: “You and I have very different comedic stylings my dear; I take a slightly more cerebral approach.” Annie Murphy and Catherine O’Hara do have very different comedic approaches, and together, they are perfect. Murphy’s embellished valley girl mannerisms and O’Hara’s wacky Moira-isms work in tandem — as soon as you’re done laughing at one, the other jumps in to get you giggling again. I love this duo. And only O’Hara could nail the line, “I think we might need to buy some antibiotics.” Dramatic pause. “I believe we’ve just gone viral.”