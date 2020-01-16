These Stylish MLK Weekend Sales Are Just The Winter Break You Need

If you thought sale season was over, think again. Here’s some shopping-related math for you: if it’s a long weekend (consisting of a closed-office Monday and all of your colleagues heading for the hills), it’s probably a sale weekend, and this upcoming one is no exception.
Before you start packing your duffle for the snowy countryside weekend or the parent-condo retreat to Florida, take a gander at the MLK weekend sales we’ve rounded up from our (and your) favorite retailers. There’s definitely something here that’s going to help you ride out the remainder of winter in style.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.