What’s the most important meal of the day? Health experts are always trying to tell us it’s breakfast, but allow us to make a case for the networking lunch. Studies estimate that over 70% of jobs are filled through networking because the majority of open jobs are never even posted online. Welcome to the post-digital age?
All this makes in-person networking more instrumental than ever in helping us get a job or get ahead at a job. One place to start is by checking out some local career conferences. They help you sharpen your skills, find inspiration, and of course, meet potential colleagues, bosses, and mentors. And there’s a whole world of gatherings specifically for career women, whether you live in NYC, LA, or somewhere in between. A warning: Tickets can be expensive so it’s always worth asking your manager about sending you. Alternatively, try emailing the conferences themselves to see if scholarships, discounted tickets, or alternate attendance options are available. Ahead are seven of the best women’s conferences to attend in 2020.
