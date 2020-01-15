Thanks To LOEWE, Megan Rapinoe’s Face Is All Over Paris

In addition to her close-up, Rapinoe also stars in For Real, a two-part series of short films directed by Benn Northover. “Use your voice. Speak from your heart. Be honest. Find the truth — and it’s uncomfortable sometimes, but — find it, live in it, be it,” she says passionately, while looking straight into the camera. “Just don’t think that you can underestimate the power of saying the words, of actually saying it, of putting a name on it, of getting it out there,” she continues in the second installment. “We have to talk about everything — we have to show that we are here.”