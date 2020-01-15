Meghan Markle Made Her First Public Appearance Post Megxit

While the Royal Family is dealing with the fallout from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from royal life, Markle has been tucked away in Canada with baby Archie. However, she's not in hiding. On Tuesday the Duchess stopped by the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre in Vancouver for a meeting and appears to be thriving in her new, post-royal life.
"Look who we had tea with today!" a Facebook post with a picture of Markle and a group of women from the center reads. "The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community."
The Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre describes itself as a "safe, non-judgmental environment for women from all walks of life, who live and/or work in the Downtown Eastside" and provides food, counseling, and other forms of advocacy for its members.
This isn't the only plan Markle has for this new phase of life. She reportedly signed a voiceover deal with Disney after Prince Harry gassed her up to CEO Bob Iger back at the Lion King premiere. She will reportedly donate her earnings to the wildlife charity Elephants Without Borders.
While the Queen seemed initially blindsided by the news, earlier this week she issued a statement of support for her son and daughter-in-law.
"Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family," it reads. "My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."
And Markle wasted no time in continuing to make her legacy proud.
