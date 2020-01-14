What Justin Chambers Is Doing Now That He’s Done With Grey’s Anatomy

View this post on Instagram

#JustinChambers is an honest & humble man who made me feel so appreciated from my first episode on #GreysAnatomy. To have shared in his last episode, #greys350, after his incredible run, is unbelievable. From our conversations, I know how much he loves his beautiful family and how ready and deserving he is to venture beyond #alexkarev. Buena Suerte! (I also need to console my niece now!)