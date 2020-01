NikkieTutorials Comes Out As Trans In An Emotional New YouTube Video

Today, the Dutch makeup artist took to YouTube to share a now-viral video titled "I'm Coming Out" with her 12.5 million subscribers. She begins by saying, "It is 2020, and I want to start the year off with the truth." In the 17-minute video, de Jager reveals to the world for the first time in her 11-year YouTube career that she is transgender. "When I was younger, I was born in the wrong body, which means that I am transgender," she says, holding back tears. "Filming this video is scary, but it feels so liberating and freeing."