It’s Officially Valentine’s Day, According To Starbucks

We have the changing leaves, the cloudy skies, the hot humid days, and the snowy cold ones. This is how we know what time of year it is – what holidays to celebrate, what foods to eat, and what clothes to wear. Or at least, that’s how things worked before Starbucks took over.
With the weather often a frightfully unreliable indicator (60 degrees in NYC in the middle of January?), we find ourselves looking to Starbucks to ensure we know what time of year it is. For example, some of our co-workers, as well as citizens of the internet, have begun to spot some Valentine’s Day-themed reusable cups, mugs, and tumblers on Starbucks shelves. So I guess that means it’s officially Valentine’s Day.
There are bespeckled pink mugs and glittery tumblers with enough hearts to tell the world Cupid is a’coming. We especially have our eye on the baby pink hot cup with terrazzo hearts.
This year is also the Year of the Rat, so you’ll also find red mugs with adorable white mouse imagery on them. Starbucks’ most loyal followers have spotted these new offerings at both their local coffee shops, as well as select Target stores. All that’s missing is the Cherry Mocha. Only then are we allowed to send each other candy grams.
