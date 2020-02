Hair Love‘s Oscars Win Is A Sliver Of Hope Amid Diversity Backlash

As presenters and performers take shots at the lack of representation at the 92nd annual Oscars tonight, one win has brought a sliver of hope to the ceremony: Hair Love for Best Animated Short Film. Director Matthew A. Cherry and producer Karen Toliver took the stage to accept the award for the short film that tells the story of a Black father learning to style his daughter's natural hair. Cherry took the opportunity to advocate for Texas high school student DeAndre Arnold , who was his special guest this evening, and The CROWN Act . This legislation, authored by California State Senator Holly J. Mitchell, makes it illegal to discriminate based on hairstyle and hair texture in the workplace or at school.