Hair Love‘s Oscars Nom Is A Sliver Of Hope Amid Diversity Backlash

In an interview at the time, Cherry told Refinery29 that teaming up with a major studio to make the film was little more than a pipe dream. "In a perfect world, I would love to treat it like an indie film and do the festival circuit," he said in July 2017. "I would love if Disney, Pixar, or Sony animations saw it and would want to put it in one of their animated movies. Like maybe a short — that would be super ideal."