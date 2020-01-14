i genuinely think not nominating j lo is rooted in racism and sexism about the kinds of performances the oscars deem worthy of praise doNOT @ me— E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) January 13, 2020
Hustlers was basically Wolf Of Wall Street for women of color and Wolf Of Wall Street got five nominations. I wonder what the difference is? 🧐— Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) January 13, 2020
Hustlers was the best movie i saw last year and it’s incredible that jlo didn’t get an oscar nom. “America is a strip club” might have hit too close to home too soon I guess— Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) January 13, 2020
THE FAREWELL and HUSTLERS were two truly original, excellent and PROFITABLE films both written and directed by women and their total shut-out is discouraging. #Oscars— Jenellicle Riley (@jenelleriley) January 13, 2020
Hustlers: An entertaining, genuinely moving, and deceptively thoughtful exploration of sex work, sisterhood, and class featuring a world-class triple threat performance that was shot in 29 days.— Sage Young (@sageyoungest) January 13, 2020
The Academy: sad clown man dance#Oscarnoms