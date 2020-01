Cynthia Erivo Takes A Stand Against All-White Nominees At The BAFTA Awards

The BAFTA nominations come after Awkafina made history as the first woman of Asian descent to receive a Golden Globe in the acting category for her film The Farewell. Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers), Ana de Armas (Knives Out), Antonio Banderas (Pain & Glory), Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name), and Erivo were also nominated at the Globes . In the film categories at the SAG Awards , Erivo was nominated for Harriet, as was Lopez for Hustlers. In addition, Lupita Nyong’o received a nod for Us and Jamie Foxx one for Just Mercy.