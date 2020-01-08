Schitt’s Creek Season 6, Episode 1 Recap: The Roses Are Back On Their Bull-Schitt

Alexis tags along while David, Patrick, and a raccoon-eyed Stevie (still wearing her Cabaret show makeup, which is supposed to be a hot mess, but Emily Hampshire pulls it off) head to the site, which is “the only venue for miles that doesn’t look like a scene from a missing persons docuseries,” says David. In real life, the location is Graydon Hall Manor in Toronto. I also looked at this venue for my upcoming nuptials and I could not afford it. David Rose and I have so much in common. He falls in love with the mansion’s sprawling grounds, but when he’s given the pricing guide (gold, silver and bronze packages), he quips, “Is there a package lower than the bronze package? Perhaps a copper package?” Hey, Schitt’s Creek, I came here for entertainment, not to be triggered by the wedding industrial complex! David and Patrick are presented with a cheaper option on a Sunday afternoon but it’s in a month (god, I love a good rush-plan-a-wedding TV trope). The catch: Alexis will be tanning (not in a tankini, never in a tankini) on a beach in the Galapagos Islands. Sweet Patrick notes that they can’t get married without Alexis, proving as always that he is too pure and good for this fictional world.