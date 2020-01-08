What Is Nine Perfect Strangers About?

Moriarty’s Nine Perfect Strangers follows nine stressed-out strangers as they embark on a journey of wellness at Tranquillum House, a remote health retreat. Each person has their unique reasons for coming to Tranquillum House, be it losing weight to getting over heartbreak. The guests are instructed to give up some of their worldly favorites — like caffeine, sugar, and technology — in order to stay on the path of healing, under the direction of Tranquillum House's charismatic Russian leader Masha.