Whitney Port: Here Are My 2020 #MomGoals

This year, I want to reach a place where I’m strong enough to stand up for myself and for others. I recently attended a Women in Entertainment event that raised money to send some remarkable female students to college, and it inspired me to do more with the influence that I carry. Sometimes I feel like my life is an endless episode of “The Whitney Show” and I just display my life on social media. But I want to use that reach to do more, make an impact, and mentor others. I’m not exactly sure what this will look like yet, but it’s a goal that will definitely guide my personal and professional decisions in 2020, so stay tuned.