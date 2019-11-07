Whitney Port: It’s More Fun To Raise A Toddler Than A Baby

As Sonny grows, my husband and I have grown as parents too. I’m more confident now. I trust myself more. I’ve settled deeper and more comfortably into my role as a mom, and I think it comes down to one word: communication. Now that Sonny can literally tell us what he wants and needs, it’s made motherhood a more rewarding experience for me. And it’s not as if infancy wasn’t rewarding because Sonny couldn’t give me a high-five and say, “Good job, Mommy. You really nailed that diaper change.” But now that he’s two, he’s able to talk to us, listen to us, learn from us, and show us what kind of person he’s growing up to be. That connection has made our interactions more fulfilling to me, and I get to appreciate my child for who he is versus just what he needs.