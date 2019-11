Whitney Port: It’s More Fun To Raise A Toddler Than A Baby

In other news, we think Sonny might be a vegetarian, which is an interesting development. His food preferences have been an unexpected source of individuality, and one of the many ways he’s becoming his own person and not just an extension of us. He’s also grown to express some very mature emotions. He’s compassionate, which is something I never imagined a two year old could be. The other night, I was giving him a bath and playing music in the background. A song came on — a classical piece that’s often played when a father walks his daughter down the aisle at her wedding. I got teary-eyed thinking about my dad , and Sonny asked me, “What happened, Mommy?” I was amazed! He understands that tears mean sadness and wanted to know what was going on with me. Moments like that give me such pride and prove to me how far we’ve come in our relationship as mother and son.