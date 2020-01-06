Another Golden Globe winner, Joaquin Phoenix, put focus on sustainability at the event. During his acceptance speech for his role in Joker, the actor thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press for “recognizing and acknowledging the link between animal agriculture and climate change.” He continued, “It’s a very bold move making tonight plant-based, but it really sends a powerful message.” He went on to call out some of the actors and actresses who mentioned Australia’s fires before him by asking them to go beyond just “well wishes” and join him in “making changes and sacrifices in our own lives” — private jets to and from Palm Springs included. As a first step, the actor has joined forces with green fashion designer Stella McCartney to design one custom tux that he will go on to wear for the entirety of award season in an effort to reduce waste.