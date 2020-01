It’s the most wonderful time of the year — Schitt’s Creek is back ! The beloved Pop TV series returns for its sixth, and sadly final, season and while it’s going to be difficult to say goodbye to the Rose family once and for all, it’s a relief to know that they have grown a little bit from when we first met them all those years ago. With all that being said, you probably now find yourself trying to figure out just how you can watch Schitt’s Creek this season — because no, it’s not on Netflix yet.