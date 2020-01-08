This might not be the news you want to hear, but there is a silver lining — episodes of Schitt’s Creek will be available on the Pop TV site (and app) shortly after airing, and you’ll be able to access them with limited commercials. Additionally, you can snag episodes via Apple, the Google Play Store, and on Amazon, but for a fee to purchase (On Amazon episodes run for $2.99 a piece, of $19.99 for the whole season). But just keep in mind, those episodes won't show up for purchase until after the Jan. 7 premiere.