It’s the most wonderful time of the year — Schitt’s Creek is back! The beloved Pop TV series returns for its sixth, and sadly final, season and while it’s going to be difficult to say goodbye to the Rose family once and for all, it’s a relief to know that they have grown a little bit from when we first met them all those years ago. With all that being said, you probably now find yourself trying to figure out just how you can watch Schitt’s Creek this season — because no, it’s not on Netflix yet.
It’s honestly safe to assume that you maybe first discovered Schitt’s Creek on the streaming site since Pop TV isn’t exactly a household name, let alone a common household channel. Netflix adding the first few seasons to their streaming catalog gave the show a brand new life and a legion of new viewers, putting Pop TV on the map as a result. But, no, you can’t watch the new season of Schitt’s Creek on Netflix no matter what anyone tells you.
Pop TV is a cable channel, which unfortunately means that you may or may not get it with your cable package. The fine print claims that it’s available with "most" cable providers, but before you settle in to watch season 6 live you might want to check that you actually get Pop. Dish Network subscribers, you’re good, by the way.
However, knowing that we live in a cable-cutting world, a cable subscription might not be a thing you currently have. Thankfully, Pop TV does have the option to watch live TV right on the Pop TV website... with a cable subscription. Now might be a good time to ask around your friends and family to see if they might be able to loan you their login and password for the next few weeks so you can watch.
This might not be the news you want to hear, but there is a silver lining — episodes of Schitt’s Creek will be available on the Pop TV site (and app) shortly after airing, and you’ll be able to access them with limited commercials. Additionally, you can snag episodes via Apple, the Google Play Store, and on Amazon, but for a fee to purchase (On Amazon episodes run for $2.99 a piece, of $19.99 for the whole season). But just keep in mind, those episodes won't show up for purchase until after the Jan. 7 premiere.
Lastly, you could always do what many of us have done before, which is desperately try to avoid all spoilers out of the season and wait for every episode to land on Netflix. While waiting to binge is certainly a good idea, this is the final season and I'd suggest you watch it ASAP. In the words of Alexis, waiting would be like “ew.”
