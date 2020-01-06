Everything You Missed In Joaquin Phoenix’s Heavily Bleeped Golden Globes Speech

While Phoenix’s expletives certainly had censors on the edges of their seats, his other comments about Hollywood culture likely shocked his fellow actors the most. Towards the end of his speech, the Joker star announced, “Hopefully, we can be unified and actually make some changes. It's great to vote, but sometimes we have to take that responsibility on ourselves and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives. We don't have to take private jets to Palm Springs for the awards sometimes.”