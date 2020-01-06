Scarlett Johansson’s Golden Globes Look Puts Her Back Tattoo On Full Display

As a nominee for a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in Netflix's Marriage Story, Scarlett Johansson took to the red carpet with poise and grace. The veteran star was all smiles in a custom Vera Wang strapless ball gown, accented with Bulgari diamonds and minimalist beauty look — a tight chignon and barely-there makeup — which put her large floral back tattoo on full display.
For her glam, Johansson tapped makeup artist Frankie Boyd, celebrity hairstylist Jenny Cho, and manicurist Emi Kudo. Boyd exclusively used The Inkey List skin-care products to prep Johansson's skin, adding a body bronzer by Alleven to give a subtle airbrushed glow to her exposed shoulders, back, and décolletage. Kudo gave the star a neutral French manicure using Essie polish, while Cho partnered with Hair Rituel by Sisley-Paris and Ghd hot tools to create the updo. The pros executed a simplistic, pared-down look that let the actor's natural features shine and framed the rose-stem ink running up her back between her shoulders and red bodice.
Advertisement
A closer paparazzi shot gives a better view of Johansson's back tattoo. It seems to be two different designs: a vine of rosebuds and possibly a resting lamb just to its right. Of course, this is not the first time the star has given a peek of her intricate ink on the red carpet, but this special 2020 Golden Globes ensemble — a red strapless princess gown and polished bun — makes the massive back tat display look especially badass.
Related Content:
Advertisement