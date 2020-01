Adele & Harry Styles Are Having A Blast On Vacation Together & We Need To Know Everything

Though Adele and Styles don’t have much of a documented friendship, this vacation definitely isn’t their first introduction. Back in 2017, Styles revealed that Adele gave him a cheeky present for his birthday: a copy of her own album. “I’ve spoken with her a little bit,” he told BBC Radio 1’s Nick Grimshaw at the time, before gushing about Adele’s talent . “I think she leads by example. She's the biggest. She's amazing, she's the best, so she should be the biggest. She’s just good at it. I like how she does everything.”