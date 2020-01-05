Adele & Harry Styles Are Having A Blast On Holiday Together & We Need To Know Everything

According to the smiles in some new photos from Anguilla, Adele is having the best start to the decade — and so is Harry Styles. The two were spotted yesterday on the Anguilla beaches with James Corden. In images shared on Twitter, Adele is lounging in the sand and even swimming, all while wearing a navy polka-dotted dress and red bandana.
Naturally, Twitter went wild for this pairing. Some fans noticed that Adele’s bandana looks eerily similar to one Styles has worn in the past, and wondered if this could be a sign that the two are dating. Others, though, are speculating that a collaboration could be in the works, especially given all the talk of Adele’s hotly-anticipated fourth album. In September, a source close to Adele told People that she was preparing to release new music, which Refinery29 reached out to her reps for comment on.
And if Adele is looking for artists to feature on an upcoming record, Styles would be a perfect choice. Billboard reports that his second album, Fine Line, is currently on its second week leading the U.S. charts and was the third biggest album debut of 2019.
Though Adele and Styles don’t have much of a documented friendship, this holiday definitely isn’t their first introduction. Back in 2017, Styles revealed that Adele gave him a cheeky present for his birthday: a copy of her own album. “I’ve spoken with her a little bit,” he told BBC Radio 1’s Nick Grimshaw at the time, before gushing about Adele’s talent. “I think she leads by example. She's the biggest. She's amazing, she's the best, so she should be the biggest. She’s just good at it. I like how she does everything.”
Whether this is a musical collaboration, a friendship, or a romance, one thing is certain: the love between these two is real.
