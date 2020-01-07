Pageant queens are taking over the Bachelor mansion. Last year’s Bachelor with Colton Underwood brought us Hannah Brown (Miss Alabama), Caelynn Miller-Keyes (Miss North Carolina) and Hannah Godwin (pageants within Alabama). Then, Hannah Brown became the Bachelorette herself. Now, Peter Weber’s Bachelor season is going to feature five pageant contestants. So, let’s get to know one of them: Bachelor contestant Victoria Paul, who was 2019’s Miss Louisiana.
Victoria's official Bachelor bio will tell you a few key facts: She’s 27 years old. She’s a nurse. She’s from Alexandria, Louisiana. And she's all smiles during The Bachelor premiere, but apparently, she’s actually had a tough upbringing. Her father died when she was young, and her mother and sister both suffered from drug addiction. Thankfully, according to ABC, they are both sober as of three years ago and her relationship with them is better than ever. Her romantic life has also been kind of rough. She’s been in one long-term relationship, but found out her boyfriend was cheating on her when she found a video on his phone. The bio does not explain exactly what was in this video, but the existence of that kind of evidence sounds pretty bad.
Advertisement
However, life seems pretty good for Victoria now. Victoria’s Instagram, @victorianpaul, is full of the more joyful moments in her life, which include lots, and lots of pageant shots (including one with her pal, Chelsie Kryst aka 2019's Miss USA) and one very promising musical hobby, for fans of Bachelor in Paradise's Stagecoach drama.
Victoria loves country music. But that's not the only reason she's totally primed and ready to join Bachelor nation at the country music answer to Coachella in 2020.
She's pretty comfortable in a cowboy hat, and not just when she's listening to her favorite country music artists:
View this post on Instagram
Spent yesterday soaking in all of the goodness this weekend has brought into my life and all of the love that has graciously been given to me by you guys! I could not be more proud to represent my home and it’s people! 🙌🏼 Also, so incredibly grateful to have been welcomed into the @rpmproductions family with open arms! Can not wait to gain three new, beautiful sisters over the next two months and for all that we will accomplish this year, together! ✨ . . . #rpmproductions #misslausa #confidentlybeautiful
She's got the music festival pics with pals skill down pat:
She's a fan of the jean shorts and boots combo, which is pretty much a requisite outfit at Stagecoach:
She wears ripped jeans and boots a lot — at least according to her Insta — and I'm pretty sure that's a lyric in just about every country song:
Yep, Victoria seems like she'll fit right into Bachelor Nation, now we just have to see if that means becoming Peter's fiancée, heading to Bachelor in Paradise, doing the whole influencer thing, or following in a fellow pageant queen's footsteps and becoming the Bachelorette herself.
Related Content:
Advertisement