Time’s Up Addresses Exploitation In Auditions, Nude Scenes & Workplace Harassment With New Guidelines

Time’s Up has taken a major step to empower workers in the film industry. The organization debuted its three-part guide to working in entertainment to educate fellow industry members on their rights and recourse when they experience harassment , not only to promote safety, but to promote a discussion of solutions. The guide is part of the much-needed change for which Time’s Up has spent the past two years advocating. It is clear, assertive, and unflinching on the rights everyone from executives and directors to the production assistants deserve.