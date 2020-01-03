Katy Perry Opens Up About Her Depression In A New Interview

Katy Perry isn't afraid of transformations. From her many hair changes to her recent heartbreaking music debuts, the singer is all about evolution. Now, in a new interview in Vogue India, she opens up about an even more personal transition: How she restored her mental health.
The pop star opened up about her struggles with depression, and real talk — 2017 and 2018 sounded rough. “I became depressed and I did not want to get out of bed," Perry shared.
"In the past, I had been able to overcome it, but this time something happened that made me fall down too many flights of stairs. I had to really go on a mental health journey,” she continued. “We talk about all our different organs but never talk about our brain, which keeps us functioning the most."
In the interview, the pop star well on to list some of what she'd done to improve her mental health: the Hoffman Process, a week-long personal growth retreat; plant medicine; and therapy to name a few. She also said her supportive fiancé, Orlando Bloom, has a powerful influence on her wellbeing.
"I have a partner who is also all about finding a balance — Orlando, who is on a spiritual journey of his own," she said. "He’s an anchor who holds me down, and he’s very real. He’s not the number one fan of Katy Perry, but he’s the number one fan of Katheryn Hudson.”
In the interview, she also gushed about transcendental meditation, a mantra-based meditation. "There are so many different forms of meditation I’ve done, but nothing supersedes TM," she said. "It changed my life." She was talking about it in the context of jet lag, but the TM website points to studies that indicate the practice can ease depression too.
After being in the spotlight for over a decade, and having her fair share of media mishaps, Perry is ready to make this new decade her best one yet.
“I don’t want to be defeated or become a recluse. I want to live life," the singer says. "And doing that means you might occasionally trip, but it’s not about how you fall — it’s about how you get up.”
Perry's interview drives home how difficult it can be for people with depression to find relief — and how often, the path to recovery involves several different types of treatments. We're rooting for her to keep getting up in 2020.
If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
