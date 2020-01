‘Vogue Italia’ Is Bringing Back Fashion Illustration On Its Covers

Fashion illustration is en vogue again. Since Vogue magazine published the first color photograph on its July 1932 cover , no Vogue magazine in any country has ever gone to print without one — until now. On Thursday, Vogue Italia announced all seven of its January 2020 covers were illustrated by both well-known and emerging artists who “told the story of fashion, giving up traveling, sending entire wardrobes, polluting. The challenge is to demonstrate that it is possible to tell the clothes without photographing them.”