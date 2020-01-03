Tana Mongeau & Jake Paul Announce Breakup 5 Months After Their Wedding

View this post on Instagram

ok i don’t rly know how to do a “we’re taking a break” post & this is weird as fuck... i’m happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this- but for right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives... i’ll never know what the future holds and i will always love Jake and everything we did. i’m grateful to know throughout this i’ve made a best friend for life & found someone to do life with when no one understood me. here’s to 2020, working on us, and my new Lamborghini since i get half of everything! no need for crazy speculations- this is coming from a place of nothing but love. i love u Jakey. thank u for this past year. ❤️