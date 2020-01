Marianne Williamson Kicked Off Her 2020 Cleanse By Firing Her Entire Campaign Staff

At the height of her run for office, Williamson employed 45 campaign staff members in four different states. But, reports on Tuesday circulated, suspecting that Williamson was going to clean house and is now officially down to no paid staffers. According to sources who spoke to NBC , she made the decision based on financial issues. Williamson’s former representative from New Hampshire, Paul Hodes, as well as former campaign manager Patricia Ewing, confirmed that they are no longer working with the campaign. But of course, Williamson has backpedaled the decision already via Twitter.