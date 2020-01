Sephora’s 2020 Birthday Gifts Are Better Than Ever Before

This year, you've got three luxe options to choose from, in addition to a fourth rotating option that's exclusive to VIB and Rouge members. (More on that later.) "Sephora's birthday gifts are something our clients look forward to every year," says Allegra Stanley, Vice President, General Manager of Loyalty for Sephora, via press release. "As our clients continue to show interest in different categories like clean beauty and hair care, we're pleased to be able to deliver differentiated options through our birthday gift offerings, providing clients more choice than ever before."