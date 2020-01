To shop the Valentine’s Day collaboration — which marks Selman’s first foray into lingerie — you have a few options: Either you can pick and choose à la carte style, or you can take the VIP route and purchase each collection’s individual box set (we suggest the latter). Locket Down is going for $59.95 and includes a zip triangle bralette with matching undies, a heart garter belt, and “Divorce Court” thigh-high stockings — while Down The Aisle features a cupless bra, a bow thong, and a pair of red glitter heart pasties, all for just $39.95. Did we mention that the entire collection is available in sizes 32A – 42DD and XS – 3X? Take that, Victoria’s Secret