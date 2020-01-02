Yesterday, Rihanna’s beloved lingerie brand Savage X Fenty launched what can only be described as the sexiest Valentine's Day collection, ever. Even better? She called up fellow fashion designer Adam Selman to help design it.
The 19-piece Xclusive collection highlights Selman’s eye for color and interesting cuts plus Rihanna’s knowledge of what women really want from their lingerie.
“Adam is everything the brand stands for – fun, playful, sexy,” Rihanna said in a press release. And, honestly, what more could you want from a collection designed for February 14th?
This is Savage x Fenty’s first designer collaboration. Selman and Rihanna created two separate holiday-themed assortments: Down The Aisle and Locket Down. Down The Aisle is an ode to the '80s, with exaggerated sleeves, high-cut silhouettes, and oversized satin bows sprinkled throughout. Locket Down takes more of a 50 Shades of Grey approach, with everything from rose-gold floggers and chokers to rose-shaped pasties and vinyl zip-up bras.
To really put a cherry on top of this already decadent cake, the campaign was shot in a kitschy honeymoon suite filled with fur sheets, lava lamps, and a lifesize teddy bear draped in lace. Models Paloma Elsesser, Adesuwa, Fiffany Luu, and Joan Smalls brought the collection to life while Rihanna’s go-to photographer, Dennis Leupold, caught every moment of it.
To shop the Valentine’s Day collaboration — which marks Selman’s first foray into lingerie — you have a few options: Either you can pick and choose à la carte style, or you can take the VIP route and purchase each collection’s individual box set (we suggest the latter). Locket Down is going for $59.95 and includes a zip triangle bralette with matching undies, a heart garter belt, and “Divorce Court” thigh-high stockings — while Down The Aisle features a cupless bra, a bow thong, and a pair of red glitter heart pasties, all for just $39.95. Did we mention that the entire collection is available in sizes 32A – 42DD and XS – 3X? Take that, Victoria’s Secret.
If you do decide to hold off on purchasing a Valentine’s Day kit of your own, don’t fret. Come April 2020, more items from the Xclusive Adam Selman for Savage X Fenty two-part collection will be available for purchase. With that being said, now that you've seen this sexy selection, we’re betting that it won’t be long before you click “add to cart.”
