According to Brett's Bravo bio , he is from New Jersey and recently moved to LA after going through a breakup. While details are pretty vague for now, but you can find them if you dig because, Brett also a YouTuber who was dating a fellow content creator. As noted by Page Six, Brett dated Carli Bybel from 2013 to 2017. Carli is a very popular beauty YouTuber with over 6 million followers on the platform; meanwhile, Brett, who has an impressive 500K followers himself, posts about workouts and food, as well as vlogs about his day-to-day life. His content is basically the definition of the phrase "so LA."