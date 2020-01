For the first time ever, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia , is expanding into furniture. No surprise, it’s got that down-home and rustic style that’s such a big part of their aesthetic. From accent benches to hairpin console tables in the lightest of woods, it’s all here to brighten up any space. No need to take a trip all the way to Waco, Texas to visit the Gaines’ coffee shop or hotel, which is set to open in 2021 . You can bring the couple’s down-home feel to any space you choose with just a few clicks.