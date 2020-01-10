There’s no place like home, especially when it’s one designed by Joanna and Chip Gaines. Luckily, you don’t need a fixer-upper to get that Magnolia touch. You can already fill your space with bedding and dinnerware from their Target-exclusive collection and now, you can buy other household decor, too.
For the first time ever, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, is expanding into furniture. No surprise, it’s got that down-home and rustic style that’s such a big part of their aesthetic. From accent benches to hairpin console tables in the lightest of woods, it’s all here to brighten up any space. No need to take a trip all the way to Waco, Texas to visit the Gaines’ coffee shop or hotel, which is set to open in 2021. You can bring the couple’s down-home feel to any space you choose with just a few clicks.
The new collection will hit stores this spring, but is now available via Target’s website for those Magnolia diehards who want to start their spring cleaning a little early this year. So pull up a chair, although you’ll likely want to replace it with a new one once you see Joanna and Chip’s collection, and get excited about this day-after-Christmas sale.