Chip & Joanna Gaines Announce Plans To Open A New Coffee Shop

In 2017, Chip and Joanna Gaines announced that they were wrapping up filming their HGTV series Fixer Upper for good in order to spend more time with their kids. Despite them no longer being on the silver screen, the couple has not slowed down when it comes their businesses. Yesterday, the Waco Tribune-Harold broke the news that the Gaines' have set their sights on another new venture. Next, they're opening a coffee shop in downtown Waco.
John Marsicano, a publicist for Magnolia, Chip and Joanna Gaines' brand, confirmed news of their forthcoming coffee shop in an email to Refinery29 this morning. "Magnolia will break ground on its newest project, a coffee shop, in early March," Marsicano explained.
The Gaines already have experience in the restaurant industry, having opened a Waco breakfast spot called Magnolia Table in the early months of 2018. Perhaps the new coffee shop will borrow menu items from Magnolia Table, since there are plans to serve more than just coffee. "With tentative plans to open its doors before the end of the year, the coffee shop will include a full-service coffee bar, fresh-baked pastries, and an assortment of hot teas, among other menu offerings," Marsicano shared.
The publicist also revealed that more details about the coffee shop, including its official name, will be announced "soon." For now, our bets are on "Magnolia Coffee."
