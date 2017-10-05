Fixer Upper fans were devastated to hear that the HGTV show is ending after five seasons. But Chip Gaines' mom, Gayle Gaines, is speaking out about why it's coming to a close, and the reason is so relatable. Gayle Gaines suggested that the couple's children are a big part of the decision to end the show, saying the couple wants to spend more time with them.
"They earned some time to rest," Gayle Gaines told Closer Weekly. "They care very much about how their children turn out, and they are very well aware that spending time with them and investing in their lives is important."
Chip and Joanna Gaines have four children together. In a blog post on their website announcing the show's cancellation, the couple mentioned their family as one reason they wanted to bring the show to an end.
"Our family is healthy, and our marriage has honestly never been stronger. This has nothing to do with a fraudulent skincare line or anything else you'll inevitably read," the couple wrote in the blog post. "This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment. Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired, and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses."
Some of the business ventures the couple will be focusing on include a lifestyle collection at Target, a Magnolia Table cookbook, and a breakfast restaurant. So even though they won't be on the small screen anymore, the Gaines will still be a part of fans' lives.
