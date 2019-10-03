Chip & Joanna Gaines Are Building A Hotel In Waco, Texas

Imagine waking up among barn sinks, shiplap, and gorgeous gray walls as far as the eye can see. You'd think you somehow lucked into enough money to buy one of Chip and Joanna Gaines' iconic Magnolia homes, right? Well soon, that won't be the only way you could find yourself in such an aesthetically pleasing situation. Today, the Gaines announced they're working on opening their very own hotel.
Magnolia, Chip and Joanna Gaines' Waco, Texas-based home and lifestyle brand, has officially announced a partnership with Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners. Together, the two companies will bring a brand new hotel to downtown Waco. The hotel will be inside the historic Grand Karem Shrine building, which is conveniently located just a few blocks from Magnolia Market at the Silos.
Advertisement
According to Magnolia's press release, which was shared with Refinery29 this afternoon, the 53,000-square-foot property will undergo extensive restoration. If it's anything like the countless restorations we've seen on Fixer Upper, there's sure to be plenty of shiplap and more of the couple's favorite go-to design features.
In a statement about their new project, Chip and Joanna Gaines shared that their dream for the hotel is that it will "serve as an extension of the way we feel about our own home and all it represents to us and that every guest who comes to stay would experience that same sense of belonging and community."
More tangible than "a sense of belonging," at the end of the renovations, the hotel is expected to feature a rooftop terrace, a grand ballroom, and a ground floor restaurant and café. The still-unnamed hotel is slated to open in 2021, so you have plenty of time to mentally prepare for the excitement that will surely come with getting to stay in a room designed by your favorite former HGTV stars.
Advertisement