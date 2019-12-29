Kacey Musgraves & Her Husband Deleted Instas Of Each Other, But Does It Mean Anything?

It’s been a minute since we have seen Kacey Musgraves and her singer-songwriter husband, Ruston Kelly, together, and now we’re noticing some, er, omissions on their respective social media accounts.
Last January, when Musgraves picked up three Grammy Awards, she sweetly dedicated a win to her husband, saying, "I really believe I wouldn’t have this album if I hadn’t met you, and you didn’t open my heart like you did. So, thank you so much."
Kelly and Musgraves wed in October of 2017 in a “forest ceremony” in Tennessee, according to People. Both have deleted all wedding photos from their Instagram and Twitter accounts. They have also deleted all photos of each other, but are still following one another. Musgraves seems to have specifically deleted photos of Kelly, as she has photos that pre-date their wedding up on her Insta. Kelly's account currently only dates back to April 18, 2018.
The couple haven’t been pictured together since a performance in October of this year at the Austin City Limits music festival at Zilker Park in Austin. Before that, they were photographed with their arms around each other in June at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville for the opening of Musgraves’s exhibit, “All of the Colors.”
Musgraves seems to have been flying solo, photographed at a Chanel event in New York City on December 10, on the red carpet for Variety’s Hitmaker brunch in L.A. on December 7, hosting a Best Buds holiday party in L.A. on December 3, doing the red carpet solo in New York City on November 19 at the premiere of her holiday special on Amazon Prime Video, and taking Gigi Hadid as her date when she performed at the CMA awards with Willie Nelson on November 13.
Her star-studded holiday special featured a lot of duets, including with Troye Sivan and Lana Del Rey. A few fans noted Kelly’s absence from Musgraves’s holiday special, and commented on Twitter.
The Kacey Musgraves Christmas special could only have been made better by a Baby Its Cold Outside duet with Ruston Kelly— Gowans Trashmouth Tozier (@tootsdeville) December 25, 2019
Why isn’t Ruston Kelly in the @KaceyMusgraves Christmas special?!? I was kind of hoping for a duet 🎅🏼🤶🏼 But otherwise 8/10 definitely recommend!— Ashley Newett (@newettmomma) November 29, 2019
Musgraves and Kelly have both been busy working this year, with a lot on their plates, and having schedules that don’t mesh is a common issue celebrity couples face. For example, when Musgraves was performing at the CMA Awards, Kelly was playing at John Prine’s All The Best Fest in the Dominican Republic — making him not available to be her date for the night.
As far as not sharing holiday photos together? In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Musgraves said that the two usually spend their holiday "as low-key as possible."
"There's nothing fancy," she explained. "It's all sweatpants, hanging out with dogs, eating just whatever I can fit in my mouth."
Maybe the couple are just having a cozy holiday season and didn’t feel it necessary to splash their low-key good times all over the ‘gram.
Musgraves also told ET on November 19 that the couple both kind of do their own thing, saying, "We're both independent, we both love what we do, but at the end of the day you just gotta both make the effort to come back together and it always benefits from that." She was looking forward to getting inspiration for new songs from travel and her husband in the new year, saying, "I love being at home hanging out with my horse, hanging out with my husband, and that always gives me song ideas.”
Sometimes, it’s good to just put a pause on things and enjoy real life. We don’t really know what, if anything, removing photos from social media means, but Refinery29 has reached out to reps for both Musgraves and Kelly for comment.
