Kylie Jenner’s Safari Mani Will Make You Want To Go All-In On Leopard Print

When the weather turns chilly and the days turn shorter, it’s a signal to many to bust out their coziest looks in leopard. And while many of us have fuzzy leopard-print coats and jackets, stylish booties, or a sultry leopard dress, Kylie Jenner has upped the leopard game over the holiday season with a matte leopard-print French manicure.
Sound over the top? Like many things leopard print, it’s actually not. The base of her nails is a pale pink, close to Jenner’s own complexion, and only the very long tips are leopard patterned. Helping mute this bold look? The matte, instead of shiny, finish that takes the nails from too much to just right.
She showed them off in an Instagram post, sitting in one of her many cars, with her palm turned forward and her claws clenched. In the second slide, she moves her hand around, showing off — and probably admiring — her chic mani.
The look was created by celebrity nail artist Chaun Legend (no relation to John), who has done sets for Jenner’s sister Khloé Kardashian and LaLa.
The artist seems to have been playing around with a lot of matte looks lately, such as the “velvet chrome” red look he created for Kardashian last week. But in October, he created Jenner’s iridescent nails for Halloween that coordinated with her shell top, finishing off the perfect Little Mermaid look.
Jenner has a long history as a leopard-print lover. In June 2018, she rocked a body-con leopard maxi from Rat & Boa (that’s still available on their site), and in July of this year she posed in a leopard bodysuit, showing that for her, leopard isn’t just for the cold months — animal print is a year-round vibe.
