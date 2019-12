Get Ready To Swipe: Channing Tatum Is Allegedly On A Dating App

There might be a buzz around Tatum joining Raya, but what we’re not seeing is screenshots. The actor allegedly has “Brown Sugar” by D’Angelo as his profile song and wrote, “And yes, I used to be a stripper. Sorry,” along with a shrugging emoji as part of his bio , reports Us Weekly. But you know how the old adage goes, screenshots or it didn’t happen. And don’t hold your breath waiting for them to drop — Raya doesn’t allow you to screenshot within the app.