At The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve Party, More Is More

It's just not Christmas until the Kardashian klan has their annual Christmas party — and posts the glam shots on social media. As always, this year did not disappoint. Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, Rob, and Kris, along with their respective families, met up at Kourtney's house for the festivities this year. The decor? Heavy on poinsettias, greenery, and white lights.
Kourtney shared a look at the entryway, which was Christmas decor to the maximum — imagine having that giant upside-down Christmas tree! From there, guests congregated into two spaces: a great room where performances from Sia and the Sunday Service choir were held and a dining room. The overwhelming vibe: mellow, woodsy green with soft yellow lights, and just a hint of splashy Christmas red.
The youngest sisters in the group, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, showed off their Christmas glam looks in their Insta stories. For Kendall, it was a beauty shot in front of a stark white Christmas tree. Kylie shared a portrait of herself and her daughter Stormi, dressed in matching dark green haute couture by Ralph & Russo.
Kim Kardashian West captured her favorite moments as well and it was all about Sia. From her custom-designed performance to playing matchmaker with her brother Rob, the singer was a hit.
