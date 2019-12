Last year, Reynolds posted about an ugly sweater prank that Hugh Jackman pulled on him. "These fucking assholes said it was a sweater party,” he captioned a shot of him frowning in a rather horrid red and green sweater with a big gold bow in the middle. In the shot, Reynolds' friends Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal are enjoying his misery a little too much. But this year, that sweater is bringing joy to a lot more people than Reynolds' miserly friends.