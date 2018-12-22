Jake Gyllenhaal & Hugh Jackman Pull A Deadpool-Worthy Holiday Prank On Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds is a total trickster on social media. The Deadpool star famously wished his wife Blake Lively a happy birthday on Instagram by cropping her out of a photo of himself — and followed it up with a birthday wish to Billy Ray Cyrus. We were way overdue for the satisfaction of seeing Reynolds get a taste of his own medicine, and Jake Gyllenhaal and Hugh Jackman have finally made that Christmas wish come true.
Gyllenhaal, the newest member of the superhero movie club, teamed up with Jackman to give Reynolds a serious trolling on Instagram. Standing between Mysterio and Wolverine, Reynolds is wearing an ugly Christmas sweater, complete with a giant gold bow, and he looks none too pleased.
“These fucking assholes said it was a sweater party,” he captioned the shot, while Jackman and Gyllenhaal cannot control their laughter. In another photo, the two share a congratulatory high five at Reynolds’ expense. His expression is priceless.
Gyllenhaal took it a step further by using his new Instagram account to post a Photoshopped version of the picture. He turned the actors into the comic characters that they play on the big screen, complete with Wolverine’s claws and Deadpool bearing two candy canes. Spider-Man lurks outside the window. Gyllenhaal also addressed a question that we have been wondering since last week: can he actually breathe in the Mysterio helmet? The answer, apparently, is no.
“Honestly, it’s really hard to breathe in this thing,” he wrote of the giant glass dome ‘shopped around his head. Happy holidays from the Marvel fam.
