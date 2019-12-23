Some heroes don't wear capes, they wear ugly Christmas sweaters. Ryan Reynolds is reclaiming those popular holiday eyesores for a good cause.
Last year, Reynolds posted about an ugly sweater prank that Hugh Jackman pulled on him. "These fucking assholes said it was a sweater party,” he captioned a shot of him frowning in a rather horrid red and green sweater with a big gold bow in the middle. In the shot, Reynolds' friends Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal are enjoying his misery a little too much. But this year, that sweater is bringing joy to a lot more people than Reynolds' miserly friends.
"The sweater returns!" Reynolds captioned a sweet Instagram video that showed him gifting the same ugly sweater to SickKids Foundation, Canada's most research-intensive hospital catering to children. Reynolds is matching any donations made before midnight on December 24 to FundTheFight.CA because "every holiday story deserves a magical ending," as the video states.
And this one really did. This year, Jackman got in on the fun wearing the identical sweater to his own Christmas party. "I can’t believe I agreed to wear the matching underwear too," Jackman joked.
Reynolds and his ugly sweater really is the gift that keeps on giving.
