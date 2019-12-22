DaBaby Responds To Alleged Nude Leak With Three Little Words

North Carolina-based rapper DaBaby was trending online this weekend after rumors of an alleged nude video leak.
But DaBaby (real name Jonathan Kirk) says there’s nothing to see here. The rapper, known for hits such as “Suge” and his collab on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cash Shit,” went on Twitter Sunday morning and swiftly shut down the rumors.
“ion send nudes,” he tweeted.
The clip appeared to leak on Twitter on Saturday. While DaBaby denies it’s him, this incident followed a concerning spate of leaked nudes over the weekend, all claiming to feature different notable male celebrities. Rapper A$AP Rocky was allegedly identified in a leaked sex tape on Thursday, while alleged nude photos of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry circulated on social media on Friday. In an impassioned tweet, Rocky denied the video is his. Curry also denied the photos were his in a statement to the Daily Mail.
Advertisement
This is reminiscent of several past incidents where celebrities, both men and women, have had their private photos and data leaked to the public. No matter how famous someone is, it goes without saying that this invasion of personal privacy is never okay to perpetrate or indulge — it can have lasting psychological effects on victims and pose serious threats to their careers. Now that DaBaby has cleared the air, it’s best to move right along.
Advertisement