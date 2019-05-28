Iggy Azalea Says She Feels Like "Throwing Up" After Nude Photo Leak

Iggy Azalea has deleted her Instagram and Twitter following the leak of nude photos taken during a GQ Australia photoshoot. The photos in question were outtakes from a 2016 shoot in which the singer posed topless, but somehow uncovered shots made their way online.
Azalea responded to the leak in a lengthy statement, writing that she feels
"blindsided, embarrassed, violated, angry, sad and a million other things."
The 28-year-old wrote that it's not just that she didn't consent to the release of the photos, but also the way they've been received online.
"A lot of the comments I see from men in particular taking things even further and sharing their thoughts and fantasies in regards to my body has honestly disturbed me," she wrote. "The outright wicked things people say is overwhelming & makes me feel like throwing up."
However, she is still upset about how the leak could have happened, and wrote that she plans on "pressing criminal charges."
"There was no reason for anyone to have kept the outtakes from the shoot. I’m surprised and angry that they were not immediately deleted after the final images were selected," she continued, also writing, "It’s important to me that someone actually be held accountable for their actions & the way it impacts my life."
Condé Nast, GQ's parent company, did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
In the meantime, the singer is staying off social media, and has shut down her Instagram and Twitter.
"I have seen some really vicious shit written in the last 24 hours and it is too much negativity for me to handle," she said. "For now it’s best to keep my accounts deactivated."
