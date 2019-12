Despite all of this tension, it’s important to note that Warren, in the same vein as candidates like Bernie Sanders, is making history with how she’s funding her campaign for 2020. In early 2019, she announced that she was giving up the private fundraisers and rich donors. Now, fundraising mostly small amounts of money from everyday people, Warren is helping to change the way money is handled in politics . She has acknowledged that in the past, she went the traditional route of courting big donors.By and large, getting cozy with wealthy people a la Pete Buttigieg is still seen as the standard in politics. At the end of the spar between her and Buttigieg, she brought it back to a conversation about who candidates are currently taking donations from and how they’re funding their campaigns in this very moment. “I do not sell access to my time. I don’t do call time. I do not meet behind closed doors with big dollar donors,” Warren said.