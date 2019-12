A Mac Miller Biopic Among Most-Anticipated Scripts In Hollywood

Created to shine a light on writers and screenplays who had not been given their due for a number of reasons, the Black List has played a key role in the origin stories several critically-acclaimed stories for 15 years. By being on Leonard’s list, movies like Dev Patel ’s Hollywood debut Slumdog Millionaire and The Revenant — the film that won industry veteran Leonardo DiCaprio his very first Oscar in 2016 — were able to make it to the silver screen. The 2019 list promises to rocket a select few screenplays into the mainstream, including a documentary about the life of the late rapper Mac Miller