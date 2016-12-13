Every year, Hollywood churns out dozens of memorable movies. In 2016, we were given the heartbreakingly emotional Moonlight, joyously colorful La La Land, and amusingly gritty American Honey. While all three are extremely different films, they all share the same core: a wonderful and compelling script. But what happens to the heaps of amazing screenplays that fall to the wayside each year? They end up The Black List.
The Black List has become the destination for moviemakers looking for the next hot script. This year, the site shared the 73 best scripts have not yet been produced. Deadline shared the list along with brief summaries that, in order of ranking (each year a panel of studio executives vote on their favorite scripts). Over the years, scripts ranked highly on the yearly list have been made into acclaimed films, one being the Oscar-winning Spotlight, which appeared on the 2013 list.
At the top of this year's list is a Madonna biopic, Blond Ambition. Following that are a few political biopics, and some Beatles love.
Here are the 10 most intriguing ones from this year's list.
